Lockdown is a 'pause button', not a solution to defeat COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

The ongoing nationwide lockdown is not a solution to the COVID-19 crisis in the country as it acts only as a “pause button”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters across the country via a video conference, the former Congress president reiterated his stance that testing has to be done aggressively to tackle the spread of the virus. He also called for more power to the states to tackle the pandemic. Once the lockdown is lifted, the virus will start its work again, he said.

He pointed out that the lockdown enforced in wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, and which had now been extended, is but a pause button and must in no way be counted as a solution.

“What the lockdown allows for is time and space to put in medical resources, to ramp up testing facilitiy, to prepare our hospitals, to get ventilators, to do all the essential architecture to ensure that we have what it takes to fight the virus when it picks up again,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the need for a strategy and mass testing as the only way to curb the crisis at hand.

“Testing is a way to find where the virus is, how it is moving. However, our numbers are very less. As of today, our test rating is 199 out of a million. During the past 72 days, we have done an average of 350 tests per district. This is barely enough to tell you how the virus in moving,” the Congress leader said.

He urged the government to ramp up measures to increase testing dramatically.

“Instead of chasing the virus, we have to be ready to preemptively stop its movement,” Gandhi said.

“Do more testing, maximize testing, test strategically,” Gandhi added.

One-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery, suffering to farmers, labourers, daily wagers, business owners, Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also touched upon the economic havoc that this lockdown have paved way to.

Massive financial backlash with waves of unemployment will be the direct effect of the COVID-19 lockdown. The finances of the country should be strategically planned. More decentralization of power is essential, Gandhi said.

“Economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates, making them attractive targets for takeovers. Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate during this crisis,” Gandhi warned.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, the ministry said in its updated data.