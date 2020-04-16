COVID-19 Live Updates: Tally crosses 12,000 in India, death toll touches 400

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 1,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and the total number of COVID-19 infections crossed 12,000 while the death toll surpassed 400, according to official data.

The 40-day lockdown period ends on May 3.The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 392 with 39 fatalities reported since Tuesday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,118 to go up to 11,933 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 1,343 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. A single day highest increase of 1,463 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

A PTI tally based on updated reports from the states showed the number of cases was 12,220 with 1,373 patients recovering. The death toll touched 417.

Data obtained from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that till April 14 the number of samples tested stood at 2,44,893, an increase of 27,339 from the corresponding figure till the previous day (2,17,554).

Experts feel the figures are modest for a country of the size of 1.3 billion and "much more number of tests" are needed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The MHA guidelines broadly listed activities allowed from April 20 and restrictions till May 3.

The exemptions given will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones and the State/UT governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner but may impose stricter measures as per local requirements, according to the MHA.

All work places which have been allowed to function shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and providing sanitizers at convenient places.

India Inc backed the government's move to allow industrial units located in rural areas to function, and said it will ensure preventive measures for COVID-19 while restarting the economic activities.

The Centre has declared 170 hotspots--123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters--in 25 states and Union territories.

Besides, it has identified 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters in 27 states.

Districts witnessing high number of cases or high growth rate of infections are being marked as hotspots; districts where some cases have been found as non-hotspots; and those which have reported no cases as green zones.

As the second phase of the national lockdown came into force on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) unveiled the consolidated revised guidelines' relaxing the curbs with conditions.

The relaxations lay strict emphasis on social distancing with a warning by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla that it will be withdrawn if there is any violation of the lockdown norms.

As part of series of restrictions, spitting in public places has been prohibited and it will be a punishable offence with a fine under the Disaster Management Act. Any violation may result in imprisonment of up to one year or a fine, or both.

Wearing of masks in public places has also been made compulsory and sale of liquor, gutka and tobacco totally banned.