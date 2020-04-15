Lockdown guidelines: What is open, what is closed from April 20 | View Order

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the lockdown guidelines which will be effective from April 15 to May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown till May 3.

The following activities to remain prohibited across the country until May 3, 2020:

• All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for security purposes

• All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes

• Buses for public transport

• Metro rail services

• Inter-district and inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons

• Hospitality services

• Taxis (including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators

• Congregations

• All industrial and commercial activities

• All educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed

• All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasium, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

• All social-political, sports, entertainment, academic, culture, religious functions/other gatherings

• All religious places of worship shall be closed for public. In case of a funeral, congregation of more than 20 persons will not be allowed

Allowed activities from April 20

All health services, such as:

• Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities, dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies and all kinds of medicine shops

• Medical laboratories and collection centres, pharmaceutical and medical research labs, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research

• Authorised private establishments, which support the provisioning of essential services or efforts for containment of COVID-19, including home care providers, diagnostics supply chains serving hospitals

• Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen, their packaging material, raw material and intermediates

• Construction of medical health infrastructure including manufacture of ambulances

Agriculture and related activities:

• All agicultural and horticultural activities

• Farming operations by farmers and farm workers

• Agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products including MSP operations

• Mandi operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee

• Shops of agriculture machinery, spare parts and repairing shops

• Manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds

• Movement inter and intra-state of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agricultural horticulture equimpement

Fishery activities:

• Operations of the fishing (marine and inland aquaculture industry, including feeding & maintenance, harvesting processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing activities

• Hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aqura, movement of fish shrimp and fish products, fish seed/ feed and workers for all these activities

Plantation:

• Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations with maximum of 50 per cent workers

Animal husbandry:

• Collection processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products by milk processing plants, including transport and supply chain

• Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms & hatcheries and livestock farming activity

• Animal food manufacturing and feed plants, including supply of raw material

Financial sector

•Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI COIL payment system operators and stand-alone primary dealers.

•Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations.

•Banking Correspondents (BC) ATM operation and cash management agencies.

•Bank branches be allowed to work as per normal working hours a disbursal of DBT cash transfer is complete

•Local administration to provide adequate security personnel at bank branches and BCs to maintain social distancing law and order and staggering of account holders

•SEBI and capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

•IRDAI and Insurance companies

Social sector

•Operation of homes for children/ disabled/ mentally challenged/ senior citizens/destitute/women/ widows.

•Observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles.

•Disbursement of social security pensions, in. old age widow freedom fighter pensions, pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

•Operation of anganwadis - distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, eg, children, women and lactating mothers. Beneficiaries will not attend the anganwadis.

Online teaching/ distance learning

•All educational training, coaching institutions etc shall remain closed.

However, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching

•Maximum use of Doordarshan (DD) and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes

MNREGA works to be allowed

•MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask.

•Priority to be given under MNREGA to irrigation and water conservation works

•Other Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with

Functional public utilities

•Operations of Oil and Gas sector, including refining, transportation, distribution, storage and retail of products, e g petrol diesel, kerosene, CNG.

•Generation transmission and distribution of power at State/ UT levels

•Postal services including post offices

•Movement, loading unloading of goods/ cargo inter and intra State) is allowed

•Operation of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services

Movement of loading unloading vehicles

•All goods traffic will be allowed to ply

•Operations of Railways, Transportation of goods and parcel trains

•Operations of Airports and related facilities for air transport cargo movement, relief and evacuation

•Operations of Seaports and Inland Container Depot for cargo transport