PM Modi's address hollow, carries no package for poor: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown to May 3 was welcomed by states and opposition amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. However, opposition parties including the Congress slammed the central government for not announcing any major financial package to aid the poor and middle class reeling without a steady income during the lockdown period.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM's address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

"Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue," he asked.

"After this: should we pray? We want concrete palliatives for these deprived classes and even for middle india and MSMEs," he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country."

Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party's support in the anti-COVID-19 fight and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon.

BJP president J P Nadda thanked Sonia Gandhi for her message.

Sonia Gandhi also said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support and urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations.

Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said.