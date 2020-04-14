More staffers from Mumbai hospitals test coronavirus positive

Mumbai: The number of medical staffers, including nurses, doctors and other employees of private hospitals from Mumbai who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, rose on Monday, according to BMC officials and sources.

While a technician from Bombay Hospital at Marine Lines and 11 nurses from Bhatia Hospital at Grant Road tested positive for novel coronavirus, four more nurses and two doctors from Dadar-based Sushrusha hospital are also among the fresh cases, they said.

"We are tracing the high and low-risk contacts of the (Bombay) Hospital staffer," said a senior official from A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He, however, ruled out the need to seal the hospital as the department where the technician was posted is located away from the main hospital building.

According to sources in the BMC, the 11 staffers from the Bhatia Hospital included nurses, taking the total number of personnel from the facility who have contracted the infection to 25.

The civic body had already sealed the hospital after few nurses tested positive for the viral infection.

"The BMC administration has informed me that the total 25 staffers including nurses tested positive at Bhatia Hospital (so far)," said Arvind Dudhwadkar, the Shiv Sena corporator from the area.

Daksha Shah, deputy Executive Director, Health, BMC, did not respond to the queries about the fresh cases being detected at Bhatia Hospital and Bombay Hospital.

Another BMC official from the G-North ward said that four more nurses and two doctors from Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar have tested positive for coronavirus.

Notably, after two nurses from the hospital tested positive for the infection earlier last week, the civic authorities sealed the hospital and put the doctors and nurses under quarantine from Sunday.

Meanwhile, BMC authorities have shifted about 100 nurses and staffers of Sushrusha Hospital to the hostel of Ruparel College from the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex in Dharavi where they were quarantined after they complained about poor living conditions at the facility.

Civic authorities have also written to the dean of Sushrusha hospital to conduct coronavirus tests of all its staffers at the cost of the hospital, an official said.

The civic body has already sealed a few major hospitals like Jaslok, Wockhardt since the beginning of this month after several staffers tested positive for the virus.