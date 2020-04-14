Lockdown extension: Unrest rages as thousands of migrant labourers hit the streets in Mumbai

Mumbai: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown till May 3, thousands of migrant workers hit the streets in Bandra demanding

Mumbai: A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding for permission to return to their native states. They later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate. pic.twitter.com/uKdyUXzmnJ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

transport arrangements to go back to their native places.

More than thousand daily wage earners assembled at suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station and squatted on road around 3pm, police said.

“Situation at Bandra station now under control and the state will ensure accommodation, food for them,” said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced on April 23rd night to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their life a constant struggle.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, till May 3.

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

Though authorities and NGOs have made arrangements to provide food for the migrant labourers, most of them want to go back to their native places to escape the hardships they suffer due to the sweeping curbs.

The daily wage earners, who reside on rent in slums in the nearby Patel Nagri locality, were demanding transport facilities to go back to their native towns and villages.

Most of them hail from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

One of the labourers, who did not reveal his name, said, NGOs and local residents are providing food to migrant workers, but they want to go back to their native states during the lockdown, which has badly affected their source of livelihood.

"Now, we don't want food, we want to go back to our native places, we are not happy with the announcement (extending the lockdown)," he said.

“We have already spent our savings during the first phase of the lockdown. We have nothing to eat now, we just want to go back at our native place, the government should made arrangements for us,” Asadullah Sheikh, who hails from Malda in West Bengal, said.

Another labourer, Abdul Kayyun, said he had been in Mumbai for many years but have never seen such a situation.

“The government should start trains to shift us from here to our native place," he demanded.

Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to tackle any untoward incidents.

Personnel from other police stations were called at the spot to maintain order, the official added.

Migrant unrest elsewhere

Last month, in a similar incident hundreds of inter-state migrant labourers living in Paippad in Kerala's Kottayam district took to the streets demanding transport facilities to return to their home states.

The labourers dispersed only after the district administration assured them of free food and accommodation till the end of the lockdown period.

Many of India's estimated 120 million migrant labourers who earn a living in Mumbai and Delhi, got just four hours to shift to their far away native places.

As thousands started to go by foot to their native places, reports of police atrocities on the hapless labourers also poured in, sparking outrage.