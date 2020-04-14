6 Keralite nurses test coronavirus positive in Mumbai

Mumbai: Six Keralite nurses were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The financial capital of India reported 204 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the megapolis to 1,753, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At the same time, 11 people succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll so far to 111, it said. Health workers and police officers testing positive for coronavirus in the city have become a matter of concern.

While a technician from Bombay Hospital at Marine Lines and 11 nurses from Bhatia Hospital at Grant Road tested positive for novel coronavirus, four more nurses and two doctors from Dadar-based Sushrusha hospital are also among the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, BMC authorities have shifted about 100 nurses and staffers of Sushrusha Hospital to the hostel of Ruparel College from the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex in Dharavi where they were quarantined after they complained about poor living conditions at the facility.

Civic authorities have also written to the dean of Sushrusha hospital to conduct coronavirus tests of all its staffers at the cost of the hospital, an official said.

The civic body has already sealed a few major hospitals like Jaslok, Wockhardt since the beginning of this month after several staffers tested positive for the virus.

However, 23 more persons were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection, taking their total to 164.

"Of the total 11 deaths on Tuesday, nine persons were suffering from underlying health conditions while two others had age-related issues," a press release stated.

The civic body said that it set up 90 temporary special screening clinics to test suspected COVID-19 cases.

"A total of 3518 people were screened at these clinics while swabs of 1384 suspected people collected between April 5 to 13," it said.

Out of the total 1,753 coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, 781 cases were detected as a result of contact tracing, containment measures, and through fever clinics etc, it said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to hire service of private doctors, nurses and paramedics in the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases.