SC turns down plea to evacuate Indians from Middle East

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a petition demanding evacuation of Indians from the Middle East in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The apex court decided not to intervene in the matter as the Centre's directive was "stay where you are".

Ever since India closed its air space, thousands of Keralites have been demanding the state and the Centre to see that they are brought back to Kerala.

There are about 2.5 million Keralites in the Middle East, of which a large number of people are labourers who are presently holed up in labour camps there.

Soon after the court's decision, Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and Congress MP from Kozhikode, M K Raghavan, who was the petitioner, got engaged in a war of words.

"The MP's attempt could well have been avoided. He was trying to score political brownie points and wanted to portray the Kerala government in poor light. And now that the apex court has come out with this decision, people stuck there (Middle East) will have to wait. We were handling this issue and the chief minister even raised it at the video conference with the prime minister," said Jaleel.

Hitting back at Jaleel, Raghavan said his response of was not befitting of a minister and it was Jaleel who was trying to score political points.

"The first thing what Jaleel should understand is that I was not the only petitioner, as there were many. I am hearing numerous sob tales from our people who are stuck in various Middle East countries. I have got requests from people who are even willing to charter their own flights for which they need permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

K T Jaleel

"Today I got a request from a nurse who is nine months pregnant and wants to return. The is lockdown is about to complete three weeks, and the demand to bring our people back from the Middle East has been there for some time now. Judiciary is the last resort in this matter," said Raghavan.

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the rulers of six Gulf countries to ensure the well-being of the Non-resident Indians (NRIs).

The Centre, however, made it clear that there would not be any flight services till COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted.

Patients and pregnant women would be flown back home on a priority basis as and when the lockdown is lifted.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that authorities were considering opening more quarantine facilities in the Gulf.

Steps are being taken to provide food and medicines at labour camps, and to convert even Indian schools into quarantine centres.

(With inputs from IANS)