COVID-19 Live Updates: Death toll climbs to 308 in India with 35 new fatalities

New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total 308 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 149 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 25 and Delhi at 24. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each, while Telengana reported nine fatalities.

Seven people have lost their lives in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh each, while six deaths were reported in Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh has reported five fatalities, Jammu and Kashmir has four, while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala and Jharkhand. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Sunday showed at least 327 deaths. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,985, followed by Delhi at 1,154 and Tamil Nadu at 1,043.

The COVID-19 cases have gone up to 804 in Rajasthan, followed by 564 in Madhya Pradesh, 516 from Gujarat and 504 in Telangana. Uttar Pradesh has 483 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 427 and Kerala at 376 and Jammu and Kashmir at 245.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 232 in Karnataka and 185 in Haryana. West Bengal has reported 152 cases, while Punjab has reported 151 COVID-19 positive cases so far.

Bihar has reported 64 cases, while Odisha has 54 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Assam has 29 patients, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 32 cases.

Chhattisgarh has 31 cases, Chandigarh has 21, Jharkhand has 19 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.