COVID-19: 2 Malayali nurses test positive in Pune, 61 infected in Maharashtra

Three nurses, including 2 Keralites tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday. With this the number of COVID infected Malayali nurses in Maharashtra has risen to 61. Out of the 61, 59 worked in different Mumbai hospitals. Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai was declared as a containment zone after several nurses tested positive at the hospital.

Around 40 nurses of Ruby Hall Clinic, a private multispeciality hospital here have been quarantined after one of their colleagues tested coronavirus positive, its office- bearer said on Sunday.

Two nurses at the clinic tested positive at the clinic on Sunday after a 45-year-old nurse tested coronavirus positive here on Saturday.

"The nurse, who works in the general ward, was on leave. After resuming work, she showed minor symptoms of coronavirus infection. As a precautionary measure, we conducted a medical check-up on her and her samples were sent for testing," Dr Sanjay Pathare, Director of Medical Services, Ruby Hall Clinic, said.

Her reports, which came on Saturday, confirmed that she was coronavirus positive. After that she was moved to the isolation facility of the hospital, he said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have quarantined 25 to 30 other nurses working in the hospital," he said.

He said that the nurse works in the general ward and had no contact with the patients in isolation.

"Her condition is stable," Dr Pathare said.

Maharashtra has reported 1,895 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths so far. 208 patients have recovered from the disease.