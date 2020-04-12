India government will consult states to form relief package for NRIs

The expatriate community has been pushed into a world of anxiety by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus is not the only cause of worry for them. The prospect of losing jobs and getting stranded in a foreign land is deeply disturbing.

The Indian government has ensured the safety of all non-resident Indians, according to Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan. Speaking to Onmanorama, he said that the government would take all possible measures to tide over the unprecedented crisis.

• Indians visiting other countries and those whose visa validity has expired have major worries.

The central government is getting involved to extend the visas of Indians in other countries. Prime minister Narendra Modi has spoken over phone to rulers of all Gulf countries. He is also speaking to rulers of other countries. They have assured that they would take a sympathetic approach towards Indians in their countries and there never will be any discriminatory practices. There will definitely be decisions to ease visa norms.

• A lack of inadequate facilities to quarantine and the spread of the disease in labour camps are also troubling.

We are doing all we can in this regard. We will talk to the health departments of each country to allow converting Indian-owned schools and establishments into quarantine facilities. We are already talking to the United Arab Emirates. We will make sure to get the support of various expatriate associations. We have taken measures to supply food and medicines in labour camps.

• Is there any possibility to send a medical team from India to other countries?

There is no need to do so right now. Indian institutions abroad have expressed their willingness to volunteer. We are exploring the possibility of availing of the services of Indian doctors, nurses and paramedics for Indians.

• Have the embassies and consulates made any special arrangements? There were complaints.

Embassies have set up special helpline numbers to benefit Indians. These numbers run through external agencies. In case you can’t reach these numbers, the embassies have publicised the email addresses of the ambassadors or the consuls general. You can use other communication channels as well to raise a problem. Action will be taken.

• Can’t you bring back the bodies of people who died abroad not of COVID-19?

There were problems in bringing back bodies in the initial days. Gulf countries have limited cargo services. However, permission has been granted to passenger flights to transport dead bodies. So with regard to people who died of other illnesses than Covid-19, it may not be difficult to bring their bodies home. Bodies were brought to Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

• Many travellers have been stuck in Dubai in transit. They can’t even go out.

Transit visa holders can resume their journey only after restrictions are lifted. The respective embassies are taking care to avoid any hardships to them. People without visa can only be accommodated in hotels in this situation.

• Will India get itself involved to extend the visiting period of B1 visa holders in the United States?

This is problem present everywhere. We have raised the issues faced by Indians in countries including the United States. Everyone is cooperating to get things done. The Indian embassy in Jordan directly involved to help a film crew stuck there.

•Will there be special packages for those expatriates who return jobless?

The central government has already announced packages for all sections of society. We have taken measures to supply free ration and free gas connection. There are also several welfare schemes. We will talk with states to take a decision regarding those who return from abroad. Do not worry about that.

•Travellers on visit visa in the Gulf countries are facing problems including a shortage of medicine.

We will address such issues. We have taken measures to supply medicines to the needy through medical shops owned by Indians.

•The suspension of international air travel has caused panic. What do you plan to do about it?

The people who are stuck abroad include short-term visa holders, those who have lost jobs and those who just want to go home before it gets worse. There are students who want to return from various countries. Right now, we have difficulties in providing transport to them due to the lockdown. International flights are suspended everywhere. It is unlikely that they will restart soon. We will take all measures to give priority to those stuck abroad when air traffic resumes.

• Do you mean the resumption of air traffic won’t happen any time soon?

You are aware of the current situation. We are taking a collective decision. States including Kerala have suggested that resuming air traffic should be reserved to the last phase. Whoever returns will have to be quarantined. States do not have the facilities for that. Even if they reach their home states somehow, there are limitations to go to their home districts.

• Some countries have spoken about ‘relief flights’. Will they be granted permission?

It is not practical to permit relief flights due to the issues I just pointed out. How many people can you fly back with limited flights? The prime minister will take a decision after talking to chief ministers.