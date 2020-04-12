COVID-19 LIVE Updates | 909 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hrs, India's tally at 8,356; 273 deaths so far

New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,356 on Sunday, an increase of 909 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 7,367, as many as 716 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

Thirty-four deaths have been reported since Saturday morning.

Of the total 273 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 127 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19. Punjab registered 11 deaths, tamil Nadu ten fatalities and Telengana nine.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh each. Jammu and Kashmir reported four fatalities while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Health workers are seen wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Saturday. Photo: PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.