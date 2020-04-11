Pak shells forward posts, villages along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani army on Saturday resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kirni sector comes barely 12 hours of intense firing and shelling in nearby Balakote and Mendhar sectors, that left a residential house completely damaged, Army sources said.

A defence spokesman said Pakistani troops resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Kirni sectors at 9.50am, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army.

The cross-border shelling was continuing when last reports were received, he said, adding further details are awaited.

On Saturday at 10.30pm, Pakistan army targeted Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch, the spokesman said.

A police official said a residential house belonging to Mohammad Sayeed was completely damaged, while several other structures suffered minor damages in the Pakistani shelling which continued for over half-an-hour.

"Heavy firing and shelling is going on in Kirni and Qasba areas...there is panic among the people who have been advised to stay inside underground bunkers," he said.

LMG, materials to make IEDs seized in Khulgam

Meanwhile, the security forces on Saturday seized a light machine gun and materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Khulgam district.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Nandimarg in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district during the night, a police officer said.

He said the forces launched the operation after receiving information about the presence of militants there. During the searches the ultras fired on security personnel, the officer said.

The security forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, he said.

The militants managed to escape after initial firing and an operation to trace them has been launched, the officer said.

"Some exchange of fire took place immediately after laying cordon of the target houses. It seems that the militants ran away in the initial firing itself, he said.

"One PIKA LMG (rifle) and material for making IEDs were found from a house. Now, a tracker dog is being used to track down the militants," the officer said.