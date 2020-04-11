Nationwide lockdown to be extended by 2 weeks: TV reports

The union government has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown for two weeks, media reports suggested.

Though the centre has not officially announced the decision, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the plan to extend lockdown. He tweeted: “PM has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it.”

The 21-day-lockdown which began on March 25 to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in India was due to end on April 14.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with all state chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab on Saturday suggested extension of the nationwide lockdown till April 30.

This is for the second time the prime minister is interacting with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed.

During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

A PTI tally of numbers reported by various states as on Thursday at 9.30pm showed a total of 7,510 having been affected by the virus nationwide so far with at least 251 deaths. More than 700 have been cured and discharged. However, the last update from the Union Health Ministry put the number of confirmed infections at 7,447 and the death toll at 239.