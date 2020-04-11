New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 239 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 7,448 on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,565, as many as 642 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

Of the total 239 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 110 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 33, Gujarat at 19, and Delhi at 13. Punjab registered 11 deaths while Tamil Nadu has reported eight fatalities and Telengana seven.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu at 911 and Delhi at 903.

The health ministry maintained that no community transmission is taking place as yet in India, while the World Health Organisation also put the country in a category named 'cluster of cases' -- a notch below the community transmission stage and a classification used by the global body for cases "clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures".

WHO on Friday said that a hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the deadly virus, which has infected over 16 lakh people globally since its emergence in China last December while the worldwide death toll is fast approaching 1,00,000.

