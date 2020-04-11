Centre assures support to Indian diaspora in Gulf

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, the central government has assured full support to the Indian diaspora. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the rulers of six Gulf countries to ensure the well-being of the Non-resident Indians (NRIs), government sources said Friday.

Those within the country and abroad need not worry about issues such as visa expiry and necessary action would be taken, authorities in these countries have assured the PM.

The Centre made it clear that there would not be any flight services till COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted.

Patients and pregnant women would be flown back home on a priority basis as and when the lockdown is lifted.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said authorities were considering opening more quarantine facilities in the Gulf.

Steps are being taken to provide food and medicines at labour camps, and to convert even Indian schools into quarantine centres.

Measures would be taken to ensure the services of Indian doctors and paramedical staff to NRIs.

Discussions have also been initiated to start more quarantine centres in Dubai along with the assistance of Indian institutions and associations.

The union government would hold discussions with all the state governments on the rehabilitation of those who are forced to return due to job losses.

The Prime Minister had initiated the talks even before the lockdown started on March 25.

Modi had discussed the situation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 17.

He held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on March 26. Modi spoke to Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on April 1 and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa on April 6 and Oman ruler Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on April 7.

Confirmed cases in Gulf

A total of 11,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported from the six Gulf countries.

Around 3,000 infected people are in the United Arab Emirates. The re-opening of mosques and other places of worship has been indefinitely extended.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Muscat in Oman.