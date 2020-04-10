PM initiates telephone diplomacy to ensure well-being of Indian diaspora in Gulf

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching out to the Indian diaspora amid the coronavirus outbreak and initiating telephone diplomacy to ensure the well-being of fellow countrymen in the Gulf.

A major chunk of the Indian diaspora is concentrated in the Gulf and hence the PM has been actively engaging leaders of this region.

India is the top recipient of remittances from abroad globally, according to a World Bank study, and Gulf expats account for a lion's share of this.

Even before the nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 25, the Prime Minister dialled Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 17 and discussed the emerging situation.

Modi also spoke with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on March 26, and sought all steps to redress the grievances of the Indian community at the time of crisis.

Indians are the largest migrant group in the United Arab Emirates (3.3 million), accounting for a third of its 9 million expats.

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through the deserted Barajeel Souq, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in old Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

The PM also held discussions with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, Kuwait PM Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Baharin King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to take stock of the situation in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PM personally requested the world leaders to ensure the wellness of the Indian community.

The leaders of Gulf nations gave firm assurances to PM Modi that the Indian diaspora will be well taken care off in these tough times, a pointer to the excellent rapport the PM has with the leaders of Gulf countries.

The persisting lockdown scenarios, travel restrictions and rising COVID-19 threat naturally causes panic among the families of the Indian expats abroad, the PM pointed out to them.

As part of the efforts to assuage the concerns of Indians abroad and their kith and kin back home, Modi also interacted with Indian mission heads in Iran and UAE.

Members of medical staff wearing protective face masks and gloves wait for people during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Modi has visited most Gulf nations, which have in turn conferred their national honours on him, underscoring India's growing clout in the region and its excellent relations with these countries.

The PM has on several occasions visited the camps of Indian blue collar workers in the Gulf and also held massive community programmes in Bahrain and the UAE as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora in the Gulf.