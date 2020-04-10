ICMR hints at community spread, is Phase III of coronavirus outbreak now on?

New Delhi: Amid an alarming spurt in the number of new coronavirus positive cases from India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for biomedical research in the country, released a study hinting at a possible community spread of the disease.

The study came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) rejected reports of community transmission of the disease in the country.

The ICMR study released on Thursday pointed out that about 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported from 36 districts of 15 states with severe acute respiratory infection did not have any history of contact with a positive patient or international travel. The agency recommended these places for priority containment measures.

Community transmission is considered as the third stage of COVID-19 spread, with the first appearance of the disease being stage 1 and local transmission being stage 2. Stage 4 would be the widespread outbreak in which the disease becomes an endemic.

Of the 5,911 patients with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), 104 tested positive for COVID-19 and 40 cases did not report any history of contact with a known case or international travel, according to the study conducted from February 15 to April 2.

The chances of getting infected among SARI patients increased from 0 per cent before March 14 to 2.6 per cent by April 2.

Also, males accounted for higher number of COVID-19 cases and also patients aged above 50 years of age.

The study was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, says a total of (104) 1.8 per cent of the 5,911 SARI patients tested coronavirus positive.

These cases were reported from 52 districts in 20 states and union territories.

"In all, 39.2 per cent COVID-19 cases did not report any history of contact with a known case or international travel," the study said, while two per cent reported contact with a confirmed case and one per cent reported recent history of international travel.

Data on exposure history was not available for 59 per cent cases.

The ICMR study highlighted that COVID-19 containment activities need to be targeted in districts reporting positive cases among SARI patients.

Intensifying sentinel surveillance for COVID-19 among SARI patients may be an efficient tool to effectively use resources towards containment and mitigation efforts, it said.

Sentinel surveillance among SARI patients can help identify the spread and extent of transmission of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

The SARI surveillance was initiated in the early phase of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

the initial COVID-19 testing strategy included people who had international travel history with symptoms, symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients and symptomatic healthcare workers managing respiratory distress/SARI.

In addition, to track the progression of the epidemic in the early phase, stored samples of SARI patients hospitalised since February 15 were also tested for COVID-19.

Revising its strategy to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said people having symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose and residing in hotspots or cluster areas and in evacuee centres will now be tested for coronavirus infection.

Also, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case are also being tested once between day 5 and day 14 after the contact occurred.

Besides, all asymptomatic individuals who undertook international travel in the last 14 days and developed symptoms, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases and all symptomatic health care workers were being tested for the infection as per the guidelines.

In hotspots or clusters and in large migration gatherings and evacuee centres, all symptomatic influenza-like illness – fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose) will be tested within 7 days of illness. As part of the ICMR study, SARI patients admitted at 41 sentinel sites from February 15 onwards were tested positive for COVID-19.

During the study, SARI patients were detected from eight districts in Maharashtra, six in West Bengal and five each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

In 15 states, more than one per cent of SARI patients were COVID-19 positive.

About a third of COVID-19 positive SARI cases did not have any history of contact with laboratory-confirmed case or international travel, and such cases were reported from 36 districts in 15 states. These districts need to be prioritised to target COVID-19 containment activities, the study stated.