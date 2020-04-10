COVID-19 LIVE Updates | Strict containment measures in place as death toll nears 200, positive cases above 6,400

New Delhi: From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases crossed 6,400.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 199 and the number of cases to 6,412 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

The ministry said at least 30 new deaths have been reported since Thursday evening.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Maharashtra, three from Delhi and one each from Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 97, followed by Gujarat at 17, Madhya Pradesh 16 and Delhi 12.

Health workers ask questions from a woman during a door-to-door surveillance in a red zone area for COVID-19, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Srinagar, Thursday. Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths.

West Bengal and Karnataka have registered five deaths each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four deaths each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

The 6,412 figure includes 71 foreign nationals.

The death toll on Thursday evening was 169.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,364, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi with 720 cases.

The cases have gone up to 463 in Rajasthan, while they have risen to 442 in Telengana

Uttar Pradesh has 410 cases so far, followed by Kerala at 357 cases. Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 coronavirus cases

Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 259 in Madhya Pradesh, 241 in Gujarat, 181 in Karnataka and 169 in Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir has 158 cases, West Bengal has 116 and Punjab has 101 positive patients so far.

Odisha has reported 44 coronavirus cases. Thirty-nine people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 35 patients and Assam 29.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have18 cases each while Ladakh has 15 and Jharkhand has 13 positive patients so far.

Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while 10 were reported from Chhattisgarh.

Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry at five cases. Manipur has two while Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

The Centre has announced a Rs 15,000 crore "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package", while Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown further till April 30 and also announced closure of schools till June 17.

Several other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh said they will take a final decision in the coming days on whether to extend or not the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which entered its 16th day.

According to ICMR, nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country and the rate of those confirming positive has ranged between 3-5 per cent in the last one and half months without showing any substantial increase.

According to ICMR, India is also in the final stages of finalising protocol for conducting clinical trial on convalescent plasma therapy -- a process in which blood plasma from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 is infused into a critically ill patient so that the specific antibodies present in the blood of the recovered person can help fight the infection.

More than 15 lakh have tested positive worldwide since the deadly virus first emerged in China last December, while more than 90,000 have lost lives.

(With PTI inputs)