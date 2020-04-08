Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals only for critically-ill patients: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: Only critically-ill patients should be treated at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said in its guidelines issued to states.

Currently, the condition of 70 per cent of the total confirmed cases are not critical. All these patients need not be treated at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Healthcare facilities have been classified into three categories - care centres, health centres and dedicated hospitals. Ambulance facility has to be ensured at all three centres.

Care centre: Patients with mild symptoms and those suspected to have contracted the disease can be treated at the care centres. Hostels, hotels, schools, stadium and lodge can be converted to such care centres. Quarantine camps can also be converted into a care centre.

Health centre: For moderate cases of COVID-19. These patients can be even admitted to private hospitals. One block of the hospital can be dedicated for this purpose. However, beds with respiratory support have to be ensured.

Dedicated hospitals: Only for severe cases. Intensive care unit and ventilator support among other facilities should be ensured.

Also, the ministry asserted that confirmed and suspected cases should be treated separately. They should not be allowed to mix at any centre.