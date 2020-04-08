Govt not keen on extending coronavirus lockdown, decision after Apr 10

New Delhi: A conclusive decision on lifting the COVID-19 lockdown and the restrictions to be followed thereafter would be taken post April 10, as per the sources in the central government.

By increasing the number of medical checks in the coming days, the government is hopeful of getting a more accurate picture on the disease spread.

Initially, it was recommended to lift the nationwide lockdown, except in high-risk areas, with strict regulations from April 15 onwards. However, several states have demanded to continue the lockdown with partial relaxation. The states have demanded to ease restrictions for agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

But the Centre is reportedly not in favour of continuing the 21-day lockdown.

During a meeting of the Group of Ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was suggested restrictions should be strictly imposed to prevent people from crowding around. The Group of Minister also assessed the situation in the agriculture sector. They have suggested to ease restrictions on the movement of workers and farming machines as it is the harvest season.

Currently, COVID-19 cases have been reported only in 284 districts in the country. Therefore, it was possible to lift the lockdown with restrictions in about 60 per cent of the country, government sources said. This stance is based on the current data of virus transmission. However, if the situation worsens, then there would not be any option but to extend the lockdown.

‘Do not spread rumours’

Joint Secretary for Health Luv Agarwal has urged people to avoid spreading rumours.

"The cabinet secretary has made it clear that the lockdown was unlikely to be continued. However, it is a fact that state governments have sought the lockdown to be extended. Do not spread rumours. This would create confusion among people. The public will be informed if there is a change in decision," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with floor leaders of various parties via video-conferencing on Wednesday. The discussions would be held with the leaders of those parties that have more than five MPs in both Houses of Parliament.