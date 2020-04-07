CM Uddhav's security staff under scanner after tea vendor tests coronavirus +ve

Mumbai: A tea vendor near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, sending the state and health officials into a tizzy.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed off Kalanagar in Bandra East, where Matosree is located.

All members of Thackeray's security detail, who might have come in contact with the tea vendor, will be tested for possible infection, NDTV reported.

As a precautionary measure, civic officials have sprayed disinfectants in the area.

Personal guards and security in the residence of the chief minister used to frequent the shop.

"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said.

The official said the vendor was admitted to Jogeshwari-based HBT hospital.

The area near 'Matoshree' has not been demarcated as a "containment zone".

Police have installed barricades in the area.

According to sources, the vendor used to stay inside his small shop.

"However, it is not yet clear how he contracted the infection," they said.

Meanwhile, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the civic body has procured a new machine for speedy tests, which will be installed at Kasturba Hospital.

"The 'safe fast evaluation swab technique machine' is being set up in the hospital," an officer said.

Mumbai has reported 526 COVID-19 cases so far with 34 deaths.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India are from Maharashtra at 748. Maharashtra has also reported the most coronavirus deaths in the country at 45.

