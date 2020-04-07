Sonia writes to Modi: Ban ads and suspend foreign trips to save money to fight COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suggested five measures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conserve money to fight COVID-19.

These suggestions were mentioned in her letter to Modi on Tuesday.

Here are the five suggestions:

1. Impose complete ban on media advertisements – television, print and online by the government and public sector undertakings for a period of two years. The only exceptions should be advisories for COVID-19 or for issues relating to public health. Given that the centres currently spends an average of Rs1,250crore per year on media advertisements, this will free up a substantial amount to alleviate the economic and social impacts of COVID-19

2. Suspend the Rs 20,000crore 'Central Vista' beautification and construction project. This sum could instead be allocated towards constructing new hospital infrastructure and diagnostics along with equipping our front-line workers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and better facilities.

3. Reduce 30% in the government's expenditure budget and use the Rs 2.5lakh crore save as an economic safety net. This amount can then be allocated towards establishing an economic safety net for migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSMEs and those in the unorganised sector.

4. All foreign trips for members of central and state governments must be put on hold. Exceptions can be made in case of special emergency or exigencies in national interest. This amount can be utilised to combat COVID-19

5. Transfer all money under the 'PM Cares' fund to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF). This will ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in which these funds are allocated and spent. It seems like a waste of effort and resources to have a create two separate entities for the distribution of funds. Approximately Rs 3,800 is lying unutilised in the PMNRF. These funds, plus the amount in PM Cares fund, can be utilised to ensure an immediate food security net for those at the very margins of the society.