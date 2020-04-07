Delhi State Cancer Institute shut after 18 staffers, including 7 Keralite nurses, test coronavirus positive

New Delhi: Delhi's State Cancer Institute has been sealed off on Tuesday after 18 of its staff, including 7 Keralite nurses, test positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities are trying to shift 19 of its patients to another private hospital in the city.

“As a precautionary measure, we have shut down various facilities of the hospital for conducting sanitisation. We are making arrangement to shift our 19 cancer patients to another private hospital. Talks are on with Dharmshila Superspecility hospital,” the Cancer Institute's medical superintendent Dr BL Sherwal told ANI.

A doctor and nine more paramedical staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases at the government-run hospital to 18, an official told PTI.

He said that 24 healthcare personnel of the hospital have been asked to be in home quarantine.

"On Monday, a doctor and nine paramedical staff tested positive for coronavirus at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Total number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital has so far reached 18," the official said.

Recently, a doctor and seven healthcare personnel had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government has decided to conduct large-scale testing for coronavirus so that infected people are identified and isolated at the earliest.

It started with one doctor being tested positive last week, followed by which the hospital was sealed for disinfection.

The first doctor got the infection from the relatives, and the nurses were tested after they came in contact with the doctor.

The hospital has started an inquiry on the spread of the virus.

Not just the Cancer Institute, but doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung and Mohalla Clinics have also tested positive for the infection in the last few days.

Several Keralite nurses working at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital were reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Some reports said 26 nurses were tested positive while others put the figures at 46. Three doctors were also tested positive, suggested reports.

Kerala has reported 327 confirmed cases and two deaths due to coronavirus till Monday.

Delhi has reported 523 COVID-19 cases so far, the third highest in the country, and seven deaths.

The Delhi government is planning to to conduct large-scale testing for coronavirus so that infected people are identified and isolated at the earliest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, asserting that this will ensure containment of the disease in the national capital.

Kejriwal said of 523 cases, 330 are from the Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin centre, which has emerged as a major hotspot for the infection not only in Delhi but in the country.

Scaling up testing will ensure containment of the deadly disease in the national capital, he said.



(With PTI inputs)