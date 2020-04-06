46 Keralite nurses at Mumbai hospital test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: As many 46 Keralite nurses working at the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven other hospital employees, including three doctors, too have contracted the disease, taking the total number of patients within the hospital to 53.

One nurse from Kerala has been moved to a private hospital in Bandra after her health condition deteriorated.

Following the incident, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared the hospital as containment zone. No one will be allowed to enter or leave the hospital till the virus has been contained.

The United Nurses' Association (UNA) has blamed Wockhardt Hospital authorities for the situtation. It said the hospital failed to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and segregate suspected or confirmed Covid-19 nurses. It also said the hospital delayed to quarantine and testing of nurses.

According to The Times of India, 265 nurses from the hospital are currently under observation. Besides, it has suspended all non-emergency services.

The nurses' association has sent letters to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Kerala to look into the issue.

Jibin TC, president of the Maharahstra chapter of the association said, the hospital did not quarantine Covid-19 infected nurses. "The hospital put the nurses who were staying with their Covid-19 affected colleagues on duties. One nurse, who was directly exposed to Covid-19, was on duty till April 1 ," he said.

A doctor, who ran a clinic at Dharavi, had first tested positive for COVID-19. He also worked at the private hospital at Mumbai Central.

Another person, who sought treatment for a non-COVID-19 ailment at this hospital, was found to have contracted the disease.

Over 10 people, including nurses who cared for him, also got infected. The virus was then transmitted to over 50 staff at the hospital.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday. As many as 690 people have so far tested positive from the state and 45 people have died due to the infection.