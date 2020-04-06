Seven Keralites test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: Ten people, including seven Keralites, tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi's State Cancer Institute. An eight-month pregnant nurse and a mother of a two-year-old child are among those infected.

A doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute in Dilshad Garden first tested positive for the disease.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, the doctor was on duty from March 16 to 21. Soon after the disease was confirmed in a nurse from Tamil Nadu, who was on duty along with the doctor.

Then the Keralite nurses contracted the virus infection.

Currently, there are 38 cancer patients at the hospital.

The disease has been confirmed in 17 people, including six doctors, at various hospitals in Delhi.

Complaints have been raised that there are not enough safety equipment for the nurses and doctors at the hospitals.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.