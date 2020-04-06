{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS
Live Updates

COVID-19 LIVE Updates | Seven Keralites test positive for coronavirus at Delhi hospital

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Seven Keralites test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi hospital
People wearing protective masks queue for food inside a sports complex turned into a shelter, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Ten people, including seven Keralites, tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi's State Cancer Institute. An eight-month pregnant nurse and a mother of a two-year-old child are among those infected.

A doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute in Dilshad Garden first tested positive for the disease.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, the doctor was on duty from March 16 to 21. Soon after the disease was confirmed in a nurse from Tamil Nadu, who was on duty along with the doctor.

Then the Keralite nurses contracted the virus infection.

Currently, there are 38 cancer patients at the hospital.

The disease has been confirmed in 17 people, including six doctors, at various hospitals in Delhi.

Complaints have been raised that there are not enough safety equipment for the nurses and doctors at the hospitals.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES