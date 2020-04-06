{{head.currentUpdate}}

Coronavirus: Cabinet approves pay cut for President, Vice President, Governors and MPs

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. This will reduce their allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, 2020, for a year.

The cabinet has also approved the temporary temporary suspension of MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The president, vice-president, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

