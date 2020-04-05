PM Modi holds separate talks with Trump, Brazilian Prez, Spanish PM on COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the Indo-US partnership to fight the global pandemic.

Modi also had separate telephonic conversations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, during which the leaders deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter on his "extensive" telephonic conversation with Trump.

The prime minister and the US president exchanged views on the pandemic and its impact on the global well-being and economy, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Stressing on the special relationship between the two countries, Modi reiterated India's solidarity with the US in overcoming this global crisis together.

"The two leaders agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to resolutely and effectively combat COVID-19," the PMO said.

Modi and Trump also exchanged notes on the steps taken in their countries for mitigating the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

The two leaders also touched upon the significance of practices such as yoga and Ayurveda for ensuring physical and mental well-being in these difficult times, the PMO statement said.

They agreed that their officials would remain in close touch as regards the global health crisis, it added.

Modi also conveyed deep condolences for the loss of lives in the US and his prayers for early recovery of those still suffering from the disease.

The discussion came at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has so far confirmed 2,78,458 coronavirus cases and over 7,100 deaths. India has reported over 3,600 coronavirus cases and 97 deaths due to the disease.

With Brazilian President Bolsonaro, Modi discussed the global situation in the wake of the pandemic.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with President @jairbolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Bolsonaro also tweeted in Portuguese about his discussion with Modi, saying he requested the latter for support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine.

"We will spare no effort to save lives," he said.

Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Brazil due to COVID-19.

He said the prayers of every Indian were with the friendly people of Brazil at this time, according to the PMO.

The two leaders stressed on the significance of close cooperation between India and Brazil, bilaterally as well as within the multilateral institutional framework, to mitigate the grave crisis caused by COVID-19, the PMO statement said.

They agreed on the need to forge a new, human-centric concept of globalisation for the post-COVID world.

The prime minister assured the Brazilian president of all possible support in this difficult hour and the two leaders said their officials would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges, the PMO said.

Recalling the participation of Bolsonaro as the chief guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations this year, Modi expressed happiness at the growing vibrancy in the India-Brazil friendship.

In his conversation with Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of the Government (equivalent to Prime Minister) of Spain, Modi discussed the global challenge posed by COVID-19.

He assured Perez-Castejon that India stood in solidarity with the heroic Spanish efforts and would be ready to extend support to Spain to the best of its ability.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of international cooperation for fighting the global health crisis, the PMO said.

The Spanish prime minister agreed with Modi's observation that the world needed to define a new, human-centric concept of globalisation for the post-COVID era.

The two leaders agreed on the utility of yoga and traditional herbal medicines for providing an easily accessible means to ensure the psychological and physical health of those confined to their homes due to the pandemic.

They said their teams would remain in constant touch as regards the evolving COVID-19 situation and the requirements emerging from it, the PMO statement said.

The prime minister conveyed his deepest condolences to Perez-Castejon for the tragic loss of lives in Spain and offered his prayers for a speedy recovery of those still suffering from the disease.

In the last few days, Modi has held a series of telephonic conversations over the COVID-19 pandemic with several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK's Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.