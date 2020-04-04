COVID-19 Lockdown Live: With more than 500 new cases, tally crosses 3,000 mark in India

New Delhi: The number of confirmed cases reported by states in India rose by over 500 on Friday to cross 3,000 with at least 90 dead.

Ramping up their efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities on Friday announced exclusive isolation wards and initiated rapid tests in areas identified as hotspots of the infection while a record of more than 8,000 samples were tested in 24 hours.

At least 211 people have recovered across the country so far, as per updates from various states, which reported total number of confirmed infection across the country rising by 534 on Friday -- the highest for a day -- to reach 3,041. At least 14 fresh deaths were reported by various states in the day, including six in Maharashtra alone, to take the overall nationwide toll to 90.

After nine days of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released a video message, in which he asked people to continuing following social distancing and stay indoors, as he urged everyone to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

In its evening update, the Union Health Ministry had put the nationwide tally of confirmed cases at 2,547 and 62 deaths. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the tally has not risen sharply otherwise due to the lockdown and the government's efforts to promote social distancing. According to the ministry, at least 647 cases reported in last two days are linked to the Jamaat congregation.

In an updated data at 6 pm, six fresh deaths were reported. Four were from Telengana and one each from Gujarat and Punjab.

Maharashtra has reported the most number of deaths (16) so far, followed by Gujarat (8), Telengana(7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (5), Delhi (4), Karnataka (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 69,245 samples have been tested as on April 3 (9 pm) and 2,653 individuals have confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

As per the health ministry data, the 2,547 figure includes 55 foreign nationals.

Generally there is a lag between the ministry data and the figures reported by different states due to some procedural delays in assigning individual figures to states.

According to the health ministry, the highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection was reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Tamil Nadu with 309 infections and Kerela with 286 cases.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219, in Uttar Pradesh to 172, in Rajasthan to 167, in Telengana158 and Andhra Pradesh to 132.

The cases in Karnataka have risen to 124, Madhya Pradesh has reported 104 cases so far, Gujarat 95 while Jammu and Kashmir has 75 positive patients.

The number of cases have risen to 63 in West Bengal. Haryana has reported 49 cases of COVID-19 so far followed by Punjab with 48 cases.

Bihar has 29 cases, Chandigarh 18, Assam 16 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Uttarakhand has reported 10 cases while Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients.

Goa and Himachal Pradesh have have reported six coronavirus cases each. Odisha and Puducherry have five cases each.

Jhakhand and Manipur have reported two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported a case each.

"Remaining 77 cases are being reassigned to states for contact tracing," the health ministry said on its website.