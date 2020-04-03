On Friday, in his third address to the nation after the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed all Indians to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights standing on their balconies to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

The prime minister's call, however, has evoked sharp reactions on twitter.

Many described it as another public relations exercise by Modi as he once again failed to issue a statement on the nation's preparedness to fight the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier, the prime minister had asked people to clap and bang utensils after the 'Janata Curfew' on March 21 to show gratitude to the health workers fighting the coronavirus.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor felt the prime minister's speech did nothing to ease people’s pain, burdens and financial anxieties. “Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op Prime Minister!” he tweeted.

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi asked what is 'this switch on the lights going to achieve? We need more tests, masks, hospitals and protective equipment.'

This Modi exhortation is unhinged. We need more tests, masks, hospitals & protective equipment. What is this switch on the lights going to achieve? — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 3, 2020

Journalist Atul Chaurasia too noted that prime minister did not utter a word about the medical facility and future medical plan. “But he appeals for another theatrics,” he noted.

I fail to understand purpose of PM's today's address. He didn't utter a word about medical facility, future medical plan, but he apeal for another theatrics. This is unfortunate and grim. #coronaupdatesindia — Atul Chaurasia (@BeechBazar) April 3, 2020

Historian Ramchandra Guha termed the prime minister's speech as 'a farce at the time of tragedy'.

Event Management 9.0

A great thinker once said that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. In 21st century India, we have farce at the time of tragedy. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) April 3, 2020

Many tweets took a swipe at the Sangh Parivar's social media misinformation campaigns.

Journalist Rohan Venkat wondered how soon will we get WhatsApp forwards about how 9 minutes of light kills the virus.

India's Prime Minister calls on Indians (in a national lockdown) to, um, turn all their lights off at 9 pm on Sunday and light diyas, candles, torches for 9 minutes...



(How soon will we get Whatsapp forwards about how 9 minutes of light kills the virus?) https://t.co/EOc0YbigyF — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) April 3, 2020

Sports enthusiast Kunal tweeted that he would regret having a home with a balcony for the rest of his life. He was referring to Modi's call to bang utensils from the balcony.

I will regret having a home with a balcony for the rest of my life. — Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) April 3, 2020

