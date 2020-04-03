India united in fight against coronavirus, says PM Modi

In his third address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus, a pandemic raging across much of the world and responsible for over 53,000 deaths.

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps.

Modi said government, administration and the public at large, have together made great efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The manner in which you had expressed gratitude to all those fighting against the Coronavirus on Sunday 22nd March, has today become an example for all countries. Many are replicating it now, Modi said.

Whether it is people’s curfew, ringing bells, clapping hands or clanging plates; they have all made the nation realize its collective strength in these testing times. It has led to the deepening of the belief that the nation can unite as one in the battle against coronavirus, Modi said.

With this unity, we will move towards light from the darkness created by coronavirus. No force is stronger than our spirit and enthusiasm, PM Modi added while highlighting that the people had showed unprecedented discipline and sense of service during the coronavirus lockdown.

PM Modi also cautioned all to remain in thier homes during this time.

I have one more prayer in this regard, that no one must assemble or gather anywhere while participating in this program. Please do not go out on to the roads, lanes or your localities, do it at the doorstep or balconies of your own homes.

One must never cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of Social Distancing. Social Distancing should not be breached under any circumstances.This is the only panacea to break the chain of Corona virus, Modi warned.