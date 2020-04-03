Setback for Karnataka govt as SC refuses to stay Kerala HC order on opening of borders

New Delhi: In a setback to the Karnataka government, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay a Kerala High Court order asking the Centre to intervene and remove the blockades on the national highways connecting the two states for ferrying people with emergency medical care and essential goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea was heard by a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta.

The court said that essential purpose vehicles should be allowed through the roads. The bench also suggested forming an special committee to resolve the matter. The committee should include both Kerala and Karnataka chief secretaries and the union health secretary.

The court directed the committee should form guidelines to allow passage of essential service vehicles.

The case will be reconsidered on April 7.

The Kerala High Court had on April 1 gave the order on a PIL seeking directions for opening of the roads connecting Kasaragod in Kerala and Mangaluru in Karnataka, which had been closed by Karnataka in view of the lockdown to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order came amid reports of deaths of at least seven seriously ill persons after the ambulances carrying them to hospitals in Mangaluru, 15 kms from Kasaragod, were allegedly not allowed by Karnataka police on the borders.

The court had said the national highways come under the administrative jurisdiction of the central government and that the provisions of the National Highways Act clearly provide for the maintenance of such highways by it.

The act even provides for penal measures to be taken against anyone blocking such a highway, it said.

The arterial roads that connect Mangaluru in Karnataka, to Kasaragod in Kerala were part of the National Highway network and it is therefore the duty of the central government to ensure that the said roads are kept free of blockades, the court had said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has recently taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing difficulties in movement of essential commodities and people seeking expert medical help.

"Neighbouring states should not create hurdles during this crisis period and all states should fight this pandemic together," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Modi during a video conference with the Prime minister on Thursday.

