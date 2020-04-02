Testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should be in focus in next few weeks: PM tells CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers that to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus in the next few weeks.

Interacting with them through video conference, he said it is necessary to ensure availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Modi told the chief ministers that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends, an official statement said.

Modi on Thursday accepted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion that religious leaders should be asked to refrain from holding large gatherings.

The prime minister accepted Thackeray's suggestion and asked all chief ministers to speak to religious leaders from their respective states and ask them to tell the community members about the need for social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, the CMO said in a statement.

Modi also supported Thackeray's view that citizens need to be in good mental health during the lockdown period, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,764, of which 150 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, it said.



(With inputs PTI)