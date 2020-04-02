COVID-19 Lockdown Live: Dharavi man dies, India registers biggest single-day jump in tally

New Delhi: Death toll related to coronavirus touched 50 in India on Thursday and the total number of positive cases rose to 1,965 in country, the Health Ministry informed.

India had registered the biggest single-day jump on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the death of a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai's Dharavi has struck fear among health officials that the disease may quickly spread amongst the inhabitants of the densely populated slum.

Till Wednesday night Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Telangana(3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 302 followed by Kerala with 241 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234 so far.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 103 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 101 and in Telangana to 96. Rajasthan has reported 93 cases, Andhra Pradesh 83, Gujarat 82 , Jammu and Kashmir 62 while Madhya Pradesh has 66 positive patients so far.

Punjab has reported 42 cases, while 43 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana.

The number of cases have risen to 37 in West Bengal. Bihar has 23 while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.

Volunteers pack meals for distribution among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Photo: PTI

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.

Goa has reported five coronavirus cases. Odisha has four cases each while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each.

More than 9 lakh cases worldwide

More than 900,000 cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday using official sources.

At least 905,589 infections including 45,719 deaths, have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally, with 203,608 cases and 4,476 deaths in the United States where the pandemic is spreading rapidly.

Italy with 110,574 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,155 deaths. Spain has 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths and China has 81,554 cases and 3,312 deaths