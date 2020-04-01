CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams only for main subjects

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Wednesday.

"Have advised CBSE to conduct board exams only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for university admissions. Whenever CBSE is in a position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice. For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon," he said.

The class 10 and 12 exams, which were scheduled to be completed this month, were postponed till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the CBSE will not conduct pending class 10 and 12 examinations in foreign countries.

"There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking and assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools," he added.

The exams were postponed on March 18 following the coronavirus outbreak.

The HRD ministry on Wednesday directed the CBSE to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade," the HRD minister said in a series of tweets.

Students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted on school-based assessments conducted so far, he said, adding those not promoted this time can appear in school based tests online or offline.

"Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline," Nishank tweeted.

