{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Will the 21-day lockdown be extended? Centre says no, calls rumours 'baseless'

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Will the 21-day lockdown be extended? Centre says no, calls rumours 'baseless'
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Photo: ANI
SHARE

New Delhi: The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came into force on Tuesday midnight.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

"There are rumours & media reports claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," it said.

The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES