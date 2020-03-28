Home-quarantined TN man runs out naked, fatally bites elderly

Theni: A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after his return from Sri Lanka on Friday ran out of his house nude and fatally bit a 80-year old woman in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late on Friday after the incident but succumbed to the injury on Saturday, they said.

The man, a resident of Jakkamanayakanpatti, was overpowered by local residents and handed over to police.

He had recently returned from Sri Lanka and directed to remain under quarantine by health authorities as per the protocol for foreign returnees to check coronavirus spread.

He came out of his house on Friday evening stripped and started running through the street.

His family members and others who chased him could not stop him from attacking Nachiyammal, sitting in front of her house.

The man's kin overpowered him and admitted the woman to nearby Bodi Government Hospital.

Health authorities were unavailable for comments immediately.