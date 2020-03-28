{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Home-quarantined TN man runs out naked, fatally bites elderly

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Health officials an policemen stop vehicles at the Tamil Nadu-Andra Pradesh interstate border during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on outskirts of Chennai on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
SHARE

Theni: A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after his return from Sri Lanka on Friday ran out of his house nude and fatally bit a 80-year old woman in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late on Friday after the incident but succumbed to the injury on Saturday, they said.

The man, a resident of Jakkamanayakanpatti, was overpowered by local residents and handed over to police.

He had recently returned from Sri Lanka and directed to remain under quarantine by health authorities as per the protocol for foreign returnees to check coronavirus spread.

He came out of his house on Friday evening stripped and started running through the street.

His family members and others who chased him could not stop him from attacking Nachiyammal, sitting in front of her house.

The man's kin overpowered him and admitted the woman to nearby Bodi Government Hospital.

Health authorities were unavailable for comments immediately.

 

 

 

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES