Corona lockdown Day 4 Live | Highest number of cases in Kerala as national tally crosses 800, death toll touches 20

India's coronavirus positive cases rose to 834 on Saturday, with the highest number reported from Kerala. Health experts warned the risk of community transmission loomed if lockdown norms are not adhered to.

Kerala reported 176 positive cases till Friday – including 12 who recovered -- when 39 new cases were detected.

So far, 20 deaths have been reported nationally.

In its updated figures, the ministry stated two fresh deaths.

However, it could not be immediately known where these two new deaths were reported from as the state-wise figures are awaited.

Deaths have been reported from Maharashtra (4) Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2 ) and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jamnu and Kasmir and Himachal Pradesh. Health Ministry reported two more cases, though details could not be ascertained.

A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi, Friday. Photo: PTI

There is no clarity on the 20th death. According to the Health Ministry one patient had gone abroad.

According to the data, the number of COVID-19 cases under treatment is 748, while 66 people were either cured or discharged. There were 47 foreign nationals in the 834 cases.

India is under a complete lockdown for 21 days since Wednesday, in a desperate measure to contain the spread of the virus. Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 27,000 with more than 5.9 lakh cases reported in over 190 countries and territories.

The RBI on Friday announced its steepest interest rate cut in more than 11 years in a bid to counter the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government stepped up efforts to battle the fast-spreading virus.

While the numbers may not paint a grim picture compared to other countries, including the developed nations like the US and the UK, concern is growing among healthcare experts who believe that if people do not follow the lockdown or social distancing seriously, the situation can quickly go out of control.

Medics inside the Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital which is being converted into a special facility with 350 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients, at Mount Road in Chennai, Friday. Photo: PTI

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.

(With PTI inputs)