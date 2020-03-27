Tamil actor Sethuraman passes away

Young Tamil actor Sethuraman, who was also a practising dermatologist, passed away in Chennai after a cardiac arrest. He was 36.

Many celebrities including Santhanam, who paved for his entry into films, took to Twitter and offered condolences. “Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace, he tweeted.

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace😔 pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

His Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya co-star Vishaka Singh tweeted. “I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family,” she tweeted.

RIP Sethu. Shocked. Such a kind and gentle soul. Gone too soon. — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) March 26, 2020

Several other celebrities like actor Sathish, Prasanna, composer Anirudh Ravichander have also tweeted condolences.

Sethuraman made his debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya alongside Santhanam and Vishaka Singh. He also featured in films like Vaaliba Raja, 50/50 and Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

This is really shocking 😢can’t believe that he is no more 😢 he was absolutely healthy and he has good and helping heart inside naturally 😢 his girl baby is almost one year only old 😢 it’s really painful 😢My painful condolences to his wife and family 😢#RIPsethu #Rip 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/VCrv8CPZzd — Athulya Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) March 26, 2020

He is survived by his wife and child.