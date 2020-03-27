In West Bengal, rival political parties unite in fight against coronavirus

Kolkata: Leaving their political differences behind, politicians of West Bengal have united in their fight against COVID-19 and have been donating generously in the state coffers to contain the disease.

The state which has been known for violent political atmosphere for decades is now witnessing bonhomie among politicians who are standing by the people in distress irrespective of political beliefs.

Various political parties and leaders have donated generously to the State Emergency Relief Fund created by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently to combat the outbreak in the state.

Apart from the ruling Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs, who have been donating from their local area development funds, people's representatives of the opposition CPI(M), Congress and BJP are contributing to the cause.

"This is not the time for political mudslinging. All of us are fighting against a common enemy against humanity. We should fight this battle together," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Several BJP MPs and MLAs have written to district magistrates of their respective districts asking them to release funds worth crores of rupees from their funds to set up required facilities and procure protective gear.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has asked its MLAs to release funds worth Rs 10 lakh each from their funds.

"We have repeatedly said that whatever steps the state government takes following guidelines of the WHO and the ICMR, we would abide by it and help the government in every possible way. This is not the time for politics," CPI(M) leader in the state Assembly Sujan Chakraborty said.

CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said the state government is trying hard and the party stands by the government.

"She (the chief minister) is trying hard. Our best wishes are with her. We also stand by the government at this time of crisis. Politics can take a backseat now, Mishra said.

Senior TMC minister Partha Chatterjee welcomed the steps taken by opposition parties.

The TMC leadership has asked district leaders to help everyone in distress without considering his or her political affiliations, Chatterjee said.