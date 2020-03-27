JEE, NEET exams postponed to last week of May due to coronavirus outbreak

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) examination have been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

JEE is the engineering/ architecture entrance examination, while NEET is the MBBS entrance examination.

"Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency @DG_NTA to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May," tweeted Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Friday.

The medical entrance exam's admit card was to due to be released on Friday, March 27. The exam, which determines the admission in both government and private medical colleges across the country, was slated for May 3, 2020.

The National Testing Agency had earlier informed that the admit cards will only be issued after the lockdown ends on April 14.

The NTA has advised the students and parents to visit www.ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for further updates. Candidates may also contact in the numbers 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668 and 8882356803 for further clarification. The candidates will also be updated through their registered numbers.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had earlier postponed all the school level exams, including CBSE, ICSE and ISE exams, in a bid to curb the outbreak and its spread amongst students.