Popular Indian chef Floyd Cardoz dies of COVID-19 in New York

Mumbai: Noted chef Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on Wednesday.

Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said.



He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.



Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.



He had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion - in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland.



Cardoz's demise has shocked many in India.



Gurbaxish Kohli, the vice-president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India and president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India, said Cardoz was a good chef and the fraternity will miss him.



Print and television journalist, author, columnist and talk show host Vir Sangvi in his tweet said Cardoz was a legendary chef who taught Americans to respect Indian food with Tabla and who transformed the Mumbai restaurant scene with The Bombay Canteen and OPedroMumbai.

I interviewed him three weeks ago and still cannot believe he's gone. RIP, Sanghvi tweeted.

Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia tweeted that it is a huge loss not just to his family and friends but also to the culinary world. He has contributed immensely and left a huge legacy.

Ahsish Bhasin, executive chef at Leela tweeted that it's a big loss to the industry.

Bollywood actor Mitra Joshi said, Jesus! I hope you have gotten tested. You know this is quite scary. I mean you met someone three weeks back who has passed away now. Such surreal times we have been living.

Novelist Nilanjana Roy tweeted, Devastating. He was one of the most warm and generous souls, so in love with food, happy to talk about recipes and culinary history.

The government on Tuesday declared a total lockdown for 21 days to curtail the spreading of the virus which has claimed 12 lives so far. The number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 600 in the country.

