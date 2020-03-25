{{head.currentUpdate}}

277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur

Evacuees from Iran arrive at an Army camp for their mandatory isolation period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Twitter
Jaipur: A batch of 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday early morning, a defence spokesperson said.

He said preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

They were flown in from Iran, which has been severely affected by the deadly infection.
The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan state medical authorities and civil administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the evacuees and provide prophylactic medical support, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that 273 of the evacuees are pilgrims.

He said that among the people were 149 women and girls.

The defence spokesperson said that the facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

