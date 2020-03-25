COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India wakes up to empty streets, shut shops on Day 1 of lockdown

India woke up to the first day of the 21-day long lockdown to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus with empty roads, shut shops and offices causing a pall of gloom to descend across the nation.

COVID-19 has claimed 11 lives in the country with authorities reporting one death each in Delhi--the second in the national capital--and Maharashtra on Tuesday and over 500 persons being afflicted by the viral infection. Fears are also mounting that more could be hit as the global coronavirus toll inches towards 18,000.

In his second address to the nation in less than a week on the growing concerns over COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus shortly after which the Centre said all road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period. Modi announced a Central allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the disease.

According to 6-page guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish and animal fodder will remain open. The guidelines also stipulated that making false claim to get any relief during lockdown may result in imprisonment up to two years.

Fears over the spread of the disease have already led the governments in the states and union territories to clamp a lockdown till March 31the date till which road, rail and air services have been suspended. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country, officials said.

People carrying their luggage walk towards a bus station to return to their cities and villages during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cases were booked against hundreds of people in different parts of the country including in Delhi for violating prohibitory orders. In Hyderabad, police said it had to resort to mild caning against the violators.

With the lockdown hitting the Indian industry hard and causing job losses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters an economic package to help tide over the crisis will be announced very soon.

Two states - Punjab and Maharashtra - and a UT - Puducherry - have already declared curfew in their respective areas.

In Maharashtra, a 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to three in the metropolis, according to state officials. The western state, with 107 cases, has accounted for the highest number of this viral infections followed by Kerala (105).

The man recently returned from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The patient was brought to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on March 20 for treatment, but his health condition deteriorated further.

The man also had pre-existing ailments, including high blood pressure and severe diabetes, the statement said, adding he died late Monday evening.

By Tuesday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 536. The figure includes 43 foreign nationals.

The latest death in Mumbai has not been taken into account by the Union Health Ministry. However, the ministry reported a second death in Delhi but did not give details.

The earlier nine deaths were recorded in Maharashtra (2), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Forty people have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the official data.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.

