Omar Abdullah released after nearly 8 months of detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. File photo
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention.

His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.
The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.

Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

The new territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into being on October 31, 2019.

