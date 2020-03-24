{{head.currentUpdate}}

Coronavirus: EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26

EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak
New Delhi: The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday.

Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.
Coronavirus: Cases in India near 500, 30 states and UTs in complete lockdown

The decision on holding the election for the remaining 18 seats will be taken based on the prevailing situation, the sources said.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

