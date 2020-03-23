Tamil Nadu CM announces lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will be under a lockdown till March 31 from 6 pm on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and CrPC section 144 will be invoked for its implementation, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced.

Making a statement in the assembly on Monday, he said that barring essential and emergency services, public and private transportation will not function. The district borders in the state will also remain closed.

The announcement came a day after the COVID-19 cases in the state rose to nine. Currently, 54 are under isolation in hospitals and 9400 people are in home-quarantine. Out of the 443 samples sent for testing 352 are negative.

The centre had earlier advised the state to shut down Chennai, Erode and Kanchipuram districts completely.

The government warned of legal action against overseas returnees violating directions for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, saying they become a threat for community transmission.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the list of travellers had been handed over to district administration and police for tracking and legal action would be taken if anyone violated the order.

The warning came amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state to nine with all of them having overseas travel history.

The nine cases included a 45-year old man who became the first COVID patient in the state on return from Oman and been discharged after recovering.

In a tweet, Baskar said it was clear that all the COVID-19 cases in the state so far had overseas travel history.

"My request to everyone who travelled abroad during the past one month, (they) must self-quarantine and report to doctor if any symptoms persists", he said.

A report from Erode said the house where seven Thailand nationals, two of whom tested positive for COVID-19, stayed at Kollampalayam there was sealed by authorities.

The neighbouring houses were disinfected and people in the locality subjected to thermal screening, officials said.

The two were now under treatment at the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

(With inputs from PTI.)