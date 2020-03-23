COVID-19: Number of positive cases rises to 415 in India

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 415 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported, the Union Health Ministry said.

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far, it said.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the ministry said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 67, which includes three foreigners. Kerala also reported 67 cases, including seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Delhi has reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added.

Rajasthan has reported 27 cases, of which two are foreigners. Telangana has reported 26 cases, including 11 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients, the ministry said.

Twenty-one cases have been reported in Haryana. This includes 14 foreigners, it said.

Punjab has 21 cases, while Gujarat reported 18. Ladakh has 13 cases and Tamil Nadu nine, including two foreigners, the data stated.

West Bengal has reported seven cases, while Madhya Pradesh has six cases so far. Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh have five cases each. Jammu and Kashmir reported four cases, it showed.

Uttarakhand has reported three cases. Bihar, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have reported two cases each. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each, the ministry said.