'Janata Curfew' reads: 10 stories to relish during lock down this Sunday

Onmanorama has compiled 10 engrossing stories from across the world for you to read while staying indoors this Sunday during 'Janata Curfew'.

You might be tired of reading stories on coronavirus by now, so we have decided not to bombard you with the same stuff. Hence this reading list has only one coronavirus-related story. Don't be scared. It is not about the dreaded disease, but it informs you how to continue your exercise during the pandemic.

Here is the complete list. Happy reading.

1. The strange and dangerous world of America’s big cat people, writes Rachel Nuwer in Longreads.

2. The curious language of grief, writes Gabriella Bellot in Catapult.

3. Real estate for the apocalypse: My journey into a survival bunker, Mark O'Connell writes about the Doomsday luxury accommodation in The Guardian.

4. The storykiller and his sentence: Rebecca Solnit writes about Harvey Weinstein in Lit Hub.

5. What is in a dome? This piece by Saira Aslam in The Hindu will tell you about Kashmir’s sacred architecture that combines Hindu, Buddhist and Islamic influences.

6. Why Akbar the great remains so relevant. For our time the most striking quality is Akbar’s ecumenism. He believed “all religions are either equally true or equally illusory”, writes Karan Thapar in Hindustan Times.

7. Scroll.in's series on versatile musicians. Aneesh Pradhan features Sitarist Vilayat Khan

8. Testosterone is widely, and sometimes wildly, misunderstood, writes Matthew Gutmann in Aeon.

9. Should I exercise during the coronavirus pandemic? Experts explain the just right exercise curve, write Tamara Hew-Butler and Mariane Fahlman in The Conversation.

10. An Intersection at the end of America. Emily Gogolak provides a portrait of of Dilley, Texas, home of the largest immigration detention centre in the United States, in Oxford American.