In pictures: 'Janata Curfew' in India, millions stay indoors

AIIMS flyover in New Delhi wears a deserted look during 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday. PTI
Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on prime minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

As the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am, people kept themselves indoors as part of the social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the virus.

All markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services closed for the day till 9pm.

Roads in major cities including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam were empty. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
The usually bustling Mumbai's Gateway of India was empty as people stayed indoors to support the curfew. Photo: Vishnu V Nair
Marina beach in Chennai wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI
Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI
Both State run and private buses, autos and taxis did not operate in most parts of the country. Photo: Vishnu V Nair
Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, wore a deserted look as all tourist were shut during the 'Janata Curfew.' PTI
Boats are docked at Dashashwamedh Ghat during 'Janta Curfew' in Varanasi. PTI
Trains stand parked at a deserted railway station in Coimbatore. PTI
In Kolkata, the usually bustling Howrah Station station wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors. PTI
Fire department officials were seen spraying water mixed with disinfectant at many places in Malappuram. Photo: Sameer A Hameed
A city street in Amritsar a 'Janata Curfew' aimed at social distancing to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. PTI
